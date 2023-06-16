The Washington Mystics (5-4) match up with the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-11.5) 156.5 -700 +510 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-11.5) 156.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-11.5) 156.5 -700 +425 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have won two games against the spread this season.
  • Washington has not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over once this season.
  • A total of four Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.

