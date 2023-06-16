Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .242 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 32 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (35.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (39.6%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.231
|.305
|OBP
|.333
|.481
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|12
|29/9
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Lamet (1-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 10.80, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .362 batting average against him.
