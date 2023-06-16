Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB play with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .469.

The Braves are second in the majors with a .265 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (363 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Shuster has one quality start under his belt this season.

Shuster will look to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/14/2023 Tigers W 10-7 Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.