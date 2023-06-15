The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 92 hits and an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna is batting .409 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 53 of 68 games this year (77.9%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (41.2%).

He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.2% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (57.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .317 AVG .351 .386 OBP .425 .486 SLG .679 17 XBH 20 3 HR 12 17 RBI 27 21/16 K/BB 19/16 15 SB 14

Rockies Pitching Rankings