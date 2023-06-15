Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .246.
- Ozuna will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (32 of 52), with multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, Ozuna has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.4% of his games this year (21 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.257
|AVG
|.231
|.316
|OBP
|.333
|.495
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|12
|29/9
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.263), and 62nd in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
