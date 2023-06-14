The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Harris II has recorded a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season (18.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 24
.200 AVG .210
.274 OBP .281
.338 SLG .321
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
18/4 K/BB 20/8
4 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Olson (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
