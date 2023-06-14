Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (40-26) and Detroit Tigers (27-37) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (6-2) for the Braves and Michael Lorenzen (2-3) for the Tigers.

Braves vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won one of their last four games against the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 56 times and won 34, or 60.7%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 13 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 339 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule