Marcell Ozuna and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on June 13 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Tigers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .246 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Ozuna enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.6% of those games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (23.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has had an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (41.2%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .257 AVG .230 .316 OBP .337 .495 SLG .514 11 XBH 9 7 HR 6 17 RBI 12 29/9 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings