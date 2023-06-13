Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Atlanta Braves visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (6-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 13 starts this season, Strider has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1 vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3 at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 88 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashed .328/.399/.560 on the year.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has put up 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .251/.303/.470 slash line so far this year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 55 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .232/.315/.371 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 42 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .249/.348/.391 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

