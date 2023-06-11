Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (40-24), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Washington Nationals (25-38) at Truist Park on Sunday, June 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Braves (-275). Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (4-0, 2.26 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (2-4, 4.15 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 34, or 63%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (38.6%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +220 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Eddie Rosario 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+115)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

