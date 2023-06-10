Following the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, Jonathan Byrd is in sixth at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Jonathan Byrd at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Byrd has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 16 rounds played.

Byrd has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Byrd has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In his past five events, Byrd has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Byrd hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 -7 264 0 10 0 1 $210,256

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Byrd's past five appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 10th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The most recent time Byrd played this event was in 2023, and he finished sixth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club is set for 7,264 yards.

The average course Byrd has played in the past year has been 34 yards longer than the 7,264 yards Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was good enough to land him in the 69th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Byrd shot better than 69% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.47.

Byrd recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Byrd recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Byrd's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

At that most recent outing, Byrd's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Byrd finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Byrd finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Byrd Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Byrd's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.