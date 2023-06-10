Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (39-24) on Saturday, June 10, when they match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (25-37) at Truist Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +160. The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (2-2, 4.99 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-4, 3.66 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 33 (62.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Braves have a 14-4 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 39.3%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

