MacKenzie Gore gets the nod for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Truist Park against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

TV Channel: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in baseball with 105 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .468.

The Braves' .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (326 total runs).

The Braves' .335 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.

Atlanta's 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Shuster is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Shuster is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the mound.

He has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Soroka Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland

