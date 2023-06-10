How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
MacKenzie Gore gets the nod for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Truist Park against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third-best in baseball with 105 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .468.
- The Braves' .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (326 total runs).
- The Braves' .335 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 12th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Shuster is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Shuster is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
