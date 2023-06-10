The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .278 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

In 73.0% of his games this year (46 of 63), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (30.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Riley has an RBI in 23 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (49.2%), including six games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .331 AVG .220 .392 OBP .293 .528 SLG .407 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 15 RBI 17 30/12 K/BB 39/12 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings