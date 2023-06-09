How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take the field on Friday at Truist Park against AJ Smith-Shawver, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
|Braves vs Nationals Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third-best in MLB action with 105 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .472.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.265).
- Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (323 total runs).
- The Braves are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.
- The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Smith-Shawver will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 20-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Michael Lorenzen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.