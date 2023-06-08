After hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .287.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

In 31 of 51 games this season (60.8%) Murphy has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has driven home a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings