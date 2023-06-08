Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .271.
- In 73.8% of his games this season (45 of 61), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (29.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has an RBI in 22 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 of 61 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|25 (80.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (66.7%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|3 (9.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.0%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
