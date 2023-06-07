Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .288.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (30.0%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (38.0%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 23 of 50 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings