Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 3
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
- When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Denver (29-25-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.7%) than Miami (7-9) does as the underdog (43.8%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per game.
- The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
