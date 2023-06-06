Today's schedule at the French Open includes two matches in the quarterfinals, including Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 1) taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5). How to watch, you ask? Check out Tennis Channel for the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: June 6

June 6 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 6

Match Round Match Time Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov Quarterfinal 7:45 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Quarterfinal 2:15 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Tsitsipas

Alcaraz has won four tournaments so far this year, with an overall match record of 30-3.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, who is still looking for his first tournament win of 2023, is 22-8 so far this year.

Through 33 matches this year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 21.1 games per match and won 61.2% of them.

On clay, Alcaraz has played 22 matches so far this year, totaling 22 games per match while winning 60.5% of games.

Alcaraz has won 37.9% of his return games this year, and 84.4% of his service games.

Tsitsipas has played 30 matches this year across all court types, averaging 24.4 games per match and winning 55.6% of those games.

On clay, Tsitsipas has played 17 matches (averaging 21.2 games per match and 10 games per set).

Tsitsipas has an 86.3% service game winning percentage and a 24.1% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (320 service games won out of 371, and 87 return games won out of 361).

Bet on Alcaraz or Tsitsipas to win this match with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Casper Ruud Nicolas Jarry 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 Round of 16 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 Round of 16 Alexander Zverev Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 16 Tomas Martin Etcheverry Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-0, 6-1 Round of 16

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.