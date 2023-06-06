The Atlanta Braves (35-24) and the New York Mets (30-30) will clash in the series opener on Tuesday, June 6 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder getting the nod for the Braves and Carlos Carrasco taking the mound for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Mets have +140 odds to upset. A 10-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.92 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-2, 5.74 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 29 out of the 49 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mets have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Austin Riley 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

