2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After three rounds of play at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Si Woo Kim is in the lead (+700), shooting a six-under 210.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
- Venue: Muirfield Village GC
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-6)
- Odds to Win: +260
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|4
|1
|33rd
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|6th
|Round 3
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|12th
Si Woo Kim
- Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-6)
- Odds to Win: +700
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|2
|1
|17th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|6th
|Round 3
|71
|-1
|6
|1
|22nd
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +800
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|4
|3
|17th
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|4
|3
|28th
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|6
|3
|8th
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 9th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|2
|1
|17th
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|4th
|Round 3
|74
|+2
|2
|1
|45th
Wyndham Clark
- Tee Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Clark Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|10th
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|5
|2
|28th
|Round 3
|70
|-2
|5
|3
|12th
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Patrick Cantlay
|9th (-4)
|+1600
|Denny McCarthy
|4th (-5)
|+1600
|David Lipsky
|1st (-6)
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|9th (-4)
|+1800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9th (-4)
|+2200
|Lee Hodges
|4th (-5)
|+3000
|Mark Hubbard
|4th (-5)
|+3300
|Keegan Bradley
|9th (-4)
|+3300
|Jon Rahm
|23rd (-2)
|+3500
|Jordan Spieth
|14th (-3)
|+4000
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
