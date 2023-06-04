The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their NBA Finals game 2 against the Miami Heat (44-38) currently features just one player. The playoff matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4 from Ball Arena.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets beat the Heat 104-93 on Thursday. Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 27 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Bam Adebayo scored 26 points in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Foot 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Illness 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

The Nuggets have been scoring 115.4 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Heat are posting 105.6 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.9 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 216

