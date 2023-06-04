Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .172.

This season, Harris II has recorded at least one hit in 18 of 36 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 36 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In six games this season (16.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 22 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings