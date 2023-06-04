Player props are available for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 75 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .325/.403/.563 on the season.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .228/.360/.521 slash line so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Mike Soroka's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has 62 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .310/.359/.550 slash line so far this season.

Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 56 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .287/.372/.508 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2

Bet on player props for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Corbin Carroll or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.