Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) and Atlanta Braves (34-24) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 4.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (7-2) against the Braves and Mike Soroka (0-1).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Braves are 2-5-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Braves have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 7 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (289 total runs).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Braves Schedule