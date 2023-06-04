Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Sunday, June 4 includes Formula 1, Formula E, IndyCar Racing, Motocross, NASCAR Cup Series, and NHRA Drag Racing action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with information on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Watch the Round 11: Jakarta - Race

  • Series: Formula E
  • Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Spain Grand Prix

  • Series: Formula 1
  • Game Time: 8:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the MX2 Latvia - Race 1

  • Series: Motocross
  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the MXGP Latvia - Race 1

  • Series: Motocross
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the New England Nationals

  • Series: NHRA Drag Racing
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

  • Series: IndyCar Racing
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300

  • Series: NASCAR Cup Series
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

