Justin Suh is the in the lead at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after two rounds of play. Suh is shooting -8 and is +900 to win.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Third Round Information

Start Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET Venue: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Best Odds to Win

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-6)

3rd (-6) Odds to Win: +350

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 2 1 17th Round 2 67 -5 6 1 4th

Hideki Matsuyama

Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-7)

2nd (-7) Odds to Win: +450

Matsuyama Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 2 2 33rd Round 2 65 -7 7 0 1st

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-4)

7th (-4) Odds to Win: +600

Rahm Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 2 10th Round 2 70 -2 4 2 17th

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-4)

7th (-4) Odds to Win: +850

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 4 1 33rd Round 2 68 -4 6 2 6th

Justin Suh

Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-8)

1st (-8) Odds to Win: +900

Suh Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 3 1 10th Round 2 66 -6 7 1 2nd

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Patrick Cantlay 3rd (-6) +1600 Si Woo Kim 5th (-5) +1600 Rickie Fowler 7th (-4) +1800 Jordan Spieth 12th (-3) +2500 David Lipsky 3rd (-6) +3500 Viktor Hovland 17th (-2) +3500 Tyrrell Hatton 17th (-2) +4000 Xander Schauffele 22nd (-1) +4500 Mark Hubbard 5th (-5) +4500 Wyndham Clark 12th (-3) +5000

