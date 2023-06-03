Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .285.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this year (59.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (29.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (46.8%), including six multi-run games (12.8%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
