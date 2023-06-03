Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Saturday.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 94 total home runs.

Atlanta is third in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.0 runs per game (284 total runs).

The Braves' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

Strider is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Strider is seeking his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider MacKenzie Gore

