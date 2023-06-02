The Minnesota Twins (30-27) host the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (1-1) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.68 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.84 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will send Ober (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.017 in seven games this season.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Bailey Ober vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 30th in the league (.348) and 33 home runs.

The Guardians have gone 3-for-23 with a double in one game against the right-hander this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians will look to Civale (1-1) to open the game and make his third start this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In two appearances this season, he has a 2.84 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .229 against him.

Civale is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Civale heads into the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

