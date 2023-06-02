Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) versus the Atlanta Braves (33-23) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 2.
The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (5-5) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (6-3).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 27-18, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 282 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|L 7-2
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|W 4-2
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Verlander
