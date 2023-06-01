The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will match up in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 3.3 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 12.5 -120 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 +105 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -425 -5000 Heat +320 -

