On Wednesday, Kevin Pillar (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

James Kaprielian

NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .262 with four doubles, six home runs and four walks.

In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Pillar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pillar has had an RBI in 11 games this year (34.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%).

In 11 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .200 AVG .316 .286 OBP .308 .480 SLG .447 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 6 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 7/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 16 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings