The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

In games Boston shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this season, posting 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.

At home, Boston is allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better at home this season, averaging 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

