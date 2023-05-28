The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.242 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Covey and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .311 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 21 of 31 games this year (67.7%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (32.3%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one.

In 12 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 12 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

