Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks on May 27, 2023
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Alex Verdugo, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and others when the Boston Red Sox visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .292/.364/.464 slash line on the year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has collected 48 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 44 runs.
- He has a slash line of .249/.290/.513 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has 54 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .316/.369/.561 so far this season.
- Gurriel will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has collected 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a .291/.382/.515 slash line on the season.
- Carroll enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
