The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 25, Adebayo produced 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 110-97 loss versus the Celtics.

Below, we dig into Adebayo's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.7 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.1 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.0 PRA 29.5 32.8 29.8 PR 26.5 29.6 26.8



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

Adebayo is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.1 assists per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 32 16 8 3 0 1 2 5/23/2023 35 10 5 0 0 0 1 5/21/2023 26 13 3 2 0 1 1 5/19/2023 38 22 17 9 0 0 0 5/17/2023 37 20 8 5 0 0 1 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

