The Chicago Sky (2-0), on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, play the Washington Mystics (1-2). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-5) 157.5 -200 +170
BetMGM Mystics (-4.5) 156.5 -200 +165
PointsBet Mystics (-4.5) 158.5 -210 +160

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Mystics covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Sky went 18-14-0 ATS last season.
  • Mystics games went over the point total 10 out of 26 times last season.
  • A total of 16 of the Sky's games last year hit the over.

