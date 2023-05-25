Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Thursday, Sean Murphy (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .275 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Murphy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (23 of 41), with more than one hit 12 times (29.3%).
- He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 41), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, Murphy has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 41 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (42.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
