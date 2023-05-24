Seth Jarvis will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jarvis in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Seth Jarvis vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus rating this season, in 16:12 per game on the ice, is +10.

Jarvis has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jarvis has a point in 31 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 9 39 Points 7 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.