Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Does a bet on Kotkaniemi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

In 17 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 31 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 28.2% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 9 42 Points 3 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.