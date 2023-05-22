Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Necas' props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

  • Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).
  • Necas has netted a goal in a game 27 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.
  • In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 57.4%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
82 Games 8
71 Points 2
28 Goals 0
43 Assists 2

