Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (28-17) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at 1:35 PM (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (0-2) to the mound, while George Kirby (5-2) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

MLB Network

Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-3.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

Atlanta is 24-13 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 237.

The Braves have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule