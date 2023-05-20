Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Teravainen's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Teravainen has scored a goal in 10 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 30 of 68 games this season, Teravainen has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 22 of 68 games this year, Teravainen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Teravainen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 68 Games 7 37 Points 4 12 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

