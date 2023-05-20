Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Seth Jarvis vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

Jarvis has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jarvis has a point in 31 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 57.4% based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 39 Points 7 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.