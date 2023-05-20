Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kotkaniemi's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 14:44 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 31 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has had an assist in a game 20 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 42 Points 3 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.