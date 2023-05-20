Jesper Fast will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Fast intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

  • Fast's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.
  • Fast has scored a goal in nine of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • Fast has a point in 26 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points three times.
  • In 18 of 80 games this year, Fast has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
  • The implied probability that Fast goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
80 Games 7
29 Points 2
10 Goals 2
19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.