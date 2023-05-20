Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2 on May 20, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and other players on the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Necas is one of Carolina's top contributors (71 total points), having put up 28 goals and 43 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 75 games, with 36 goals and 32 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Brent Burns has 60 total points for Carolina, with 18 goals and 42 assists.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Devils
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
