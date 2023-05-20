Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Burns in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Burns has a point in 47 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 11 times.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Burns has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Burns' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 60 Points 6 18 Goals 2 42 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.